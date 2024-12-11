PoliticsDonald Trumpus news

Trump Vows To Build More Monuments And People Have Thoughts

The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.
David Moye
US president-elect Donald Trump, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
President-elect Donald Trump has some monumental plans when he returns to office next month.

As in, actual monuments.

Trump posted Tuesday on his Truth Social media platform that “America is going to start building monuments to our great heroes and heroines again!!!”

Donald Trump vowed to build more monuments in his next term in office, according to a post he made Dec. 10 on Truth Social.
Although the former-and-future president didn’t elaborate on who he thought should be honored with a monument, many people on social media decided to speculate on his picks.

And it was a real rogues’ gallery with some bizarre suggestions, such as QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley and Grimace from McDonald’s.

My mind first went to presidents like Andrew Jackson but it’s probably going to be like the QAnon Shaman and Grimace and the war criminal soldiers he pardoned.

Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T16:27:08.965Z

Another person thought golfer Arnold Palmer might make the cut, considering how impressed Trump was with Palmer’s genitalia.

Apart from the Great Orange Overlord himself, which people would Trump be in favor of erecting monuments to? (Wrong answers are impossible.)I’ll start: an Arnold Palmer statue in the style of a Greek marble nude.

Koosemar (@koosemar.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T16:40:30.206Z

And, of course, Kid Rock was mentioned ...

Others across various social media platforms chimed in.

I've sculpted large bronze monuments before. I know monuments, and donald trump you are not worthy of any monument.

BD Max (@bdmax54.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T19:02:09.462Z

Trump monuments = new outdoor restrooms

BadTrumpQuips (@badtrumpquips.com) 2024-12-10T17:20:58.159Z

Is Trump going to build an Iwo-Jima type monument to the J6 insurrectionists? Or is he talking about resurrecting Confederate monuments? Or both?

Chris Panza (@cpanza.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T16:35:22.472Z

Trump has inspired many arrtists to create sculptures and statues dedicated to him ― some even in gold.

In October alone, at least three Trump-inspired artworks popped up around the country, though it’s unlikely he’ll find any of them flattering.

The Nevada Republican Party griped after a 43-foot-tall naked Trump statue was propped up on a crane outside of Las Vegas.

Additionally, a mysterious satirical poop monument appeared by the U.S. Capitol to “honor” Trump and the people behind the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Washington, DC, also saw the mysterious appearance of “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame,” a “tribute” to the time he reportedly referred to the white supremacists who marched in a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “very fine people.”

