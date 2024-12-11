Trump Vows To Build More Monuments And People Have Thoughts

President-elect Donald Trump has some monumental plans when he returns to office next month.
As in, actual monuments.
Trump posted Tuesday on his Truth Social media platform that “America is going to start building monuments to our great heroes and heroines again!!!”
Although the former-and-future president didn’t elaborate on who he thought should be honored with a monument, many people on social media decided to speculate on his picks.
And it was a real rogues’ gallery with some bizarre suggestions, such as QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley and Grimace from McDonald’s.
Another person thought golfer Arnold Palmer might make the cut, considering how impressed Trump was with Palmer’s genitalia.
And, of course, Kid Rock was mentioned ...
Others across various social media platforms chimed in.
Trump has inspired many arrtists to create sculptures and statues dedicated to him ― some even in gold.
In October alone, at least three Trump-inspired artworks popped up around the country, though it’s unlikely he’ll find any of them flattering.
The Nevada Republican Party griped after a 43-foot-tall naked Trump statue was propped up on a crane outside of Las Vegas.
Additionally, a mysterious satirical poop monument appeared by the U.S. Capitol to “honor” Trump and the people behind the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Washington, DC, also saw the mysterious appearance of “The Donald J. Trump Enduring Flame,” a “tribute” to the time he reportedly referred to the white supremacists who marched in a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “very fine people.”