PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsKamala Harris

Donald Trump’s Absolutely Baffling Claim About ‘Phone Apps’ Raises New Questions

The former president seemed out of touch as he tried to describe a basic feature of any smartphone.
Ed Mazza
By 

.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
via Associated Press

Donald Trump’s latest attack on migrants included an unexpected new twist: a reference to “phone apps” as if they are a little-known technology.

Speaking in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris has an app that allows a “virtually unlimited” number of migrants to enter the country.

“They have a phone app so that people can come into our country,” Trump said over the weekend. “These are smart immigrants, I guess because most people don’t have any idea what the hell a phone app is. But they do, these are very intelligent immigrants.”

Trump’s critics served up a fact-check:

I feel like most people know what a phone app is

— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 28, 2024

Okay grandpa let’s get you to bed https://t.co/mQOzn0uQv3 pic.twitter.com/Ua0LPAHBg9

— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 28, 2024

How out of touch with reality do you have to be to believe most people don’t know what a phone app is? The 90-plus-year-olds at my father’s independent living community know what a phone app is. https://t.co/5Ty1OaoFYL

— David Bloomberg 🤨📺🛎🖖 #Survivor #BB26 😷 (@DavidBloomberg) September 28, 2024

"Most people don't have any idea what a phone app is"??

He's really off the rails today.

My little children could explain to him what a phone app is. https://t.co/r0XM6n5iiC

— Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 28, 2024

Narrator: "In fact, it was DonOld Trump that didn't know what a phone app was... He didn't actually know how anything worked."

— Former Republican 🥥🌴🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) September 28, 2024

He's the Caveman Lawyer sketch from @nbcsnl https://t.co/82XnSTCilM

— Matt Johnson 🪷 (@VivaMattyVegas) September 28, 2024

Shame on Republicans for propping up this lunatic.

— Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) September 28, 2024

Narrator: Most people do. https://t.co/B88X0sMvXo

— Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) September 29, 2024

Evil grandpa doesn't know how apps work... https://t.co/TriJ6ptaHE

— Gloria Sin (@gloria_sin) September 29, 2024

Well you had one made just for you to spread your own info with, so thats an odd statement https://t.co/74bij9aRjb

— Jacobe | BUY GATETAIL ON STEAM (@GlitchesJr) September 30, 2024

If you don’t know what a phone app is, I’m actually impressed. My dad is 75 and knows what apps are, and he has a tech savviness rating of 1/10 https://t.co/xaMg7n1l9X

— Krooked Does Stuff (@KrookedDoesStuf) September 29, 2024
|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot