Donald Trump ’s latest attack on migrants included an unexpected new twist: a reference to “phone apps” as if they are a little-known technology.

Speaking in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris has an app that allows a “virtually unlimited” number of migrants to enter the country.

“They have a phone app so that people can come into our country,” Trump said over the weekend. “These are smart immigrants, I guess because most people don’t have any idea what the hell a phone app is. But they do, these are very intelligent immigrants.”