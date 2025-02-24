Trump's 'Betrayal Of Ukraine' Means UK Defence Spending Must Massively Increase, Says Senior Lib Dem MP

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at a joint news conference in Helsinki, Finland in 2018. via Associated Press

Donald Trump’s stitch-up with Putin amounts to a betrayal of Ukraine, the UK and all our allies. It is clear we are living in a new, dangerous world and we must respond.

To ensure the UK can stand up to Russia and provide the leadership Europe needs, the Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to set out a path to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP as soon as possible - and we have a costed plan to get there.

We would raise the digital services tax on tech giants from 2% to 10% as a potential source for the required revenue.

We are also calling on the government to help fund Ukraine’s defence by seizing frozen Russian assets and repurposing them to Ukraine. Taken together, Russian assets frozen by the UK and European countries could provide Ukraine with a rescue package of over £40 billion worth of support.

Another option for increasing funds would be through the creation of a European rearmament bank, led by the UK and other like-minded European Nato allies, allowing us to collectively increase defence spending further and faster by raising additional private capital.

Given the severity of the threats we now face, the Liberal Democrats believe we should not stop there. That is why we are calling for cross-party talks to create a consensus on how to go further - including raising defence spending to 3% of GDP.

We simply cannot afford to sit on our hands when our national security and the defence of Europe is at stake. The question is not whether we take this step now: it is what happens if we do not.

That is why we are calling on the government to take bold and tangible steps to protect our nation. Beyond the boost to defence spending, this must include reversing the irresponsible 10,000 troop cuts introduced by the Conservative Party, which has reduced our Armed Forces to their smallest size since the Napoleonic era.

With the US no longer a reliable partner in Europe and Ukraine’s defence, the UK needs to step up and lead from the front. That must include agreeing a comprehensive defence pact with the EU, as well as working effectively through the Joint Expeditionary Force – doubling down on our commitment to our continental, High North and Baltic allies.

The UK needs to make a clear stand for our allies in Ukraine and across Eastern Europe, for democracy and for our security - against an emboldened Vladimir Putin.

