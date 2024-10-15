Trump's Bizarre Turn At Town Hall Has Critics Asking New Questions About His Health

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump’s critics say the former president’s strange town hall event on Monday is raising new questions about his health and mental stamina.

The Q&A event was paused when someone in the crowd fainted, then paused again when someone else fainted in the room, which Trump complained was too hot.

Advertisement

“Personally, I enjoy this. We lose weight, you know,” Trump joked. “No, you lose weight. We could do this ― lose 4 or 5 pounds.”

After the second person fainted, Trump decided to ditch the Q&A.

“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music,” he said. “Let’s make it into a music fest. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?”

He called on his audio team to play “a couple of really beauties,” then stayed on stage for 40 or so minutes more, swaying to the songs, mouthing some of the lyrics and occasionally moving his hands to the music.

He also offered comments about the music from time to time, such as “great song.”

Trump’s decision to cut off the questions at the town hall comes in the wake of him cancelling a “60 Minutes” interview as well as refusing to take part in a second debate with his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

“I saw decline in his skills in ’20 from ’16,” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, once a Trump insider before turning into a critic, told New York Times columnist Frank Bruni on Sunday. “And you see significant declines still.”

Trump’s critics on X said the former president’s odd appearance at the town-hall style event Monday only adds to those questions:

The October surprise is that Trump has completely lost his marbles. https://t.co/lxRT2O8rP6 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 15, 2024

Advertisement

Trump is in cognitive decline. He has no idea what is going on. Scary and sad. https://t.co/xZ4QmVz6jC — Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 15, 2024

He’s tired and no longer up to it https://t.co/IH1Q9XCqLo — Carla ‘Bluechecked’ Marinucci (@cmarinucci) October 15, 2024

DO YOU WANT TO LISTEN TO YOUR FAVORITE SONG POP-POP https://t.co/eEgrVxlvkI — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 15, 2024

This is a real thing Trump is doing. Just…playing some songs while he stands awkwardly on stage. I’m just trying to imagine how people would react if Kamala Harris did this. https://t.co/JxYjWKR9fh — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 15, 2024

Trump appears confused on stage



Noem: Sir, do you want to play your song and greet a few people?



Trump: What song?



Noem: Well you had said you wanted to close with a specific song pic.twitter.com/umusQddmAb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

Advertisement

We're beyond failures of judgment, understanding, intent, and ethics now and well into failures of cognition https://t.co/Lad5KMVyxo — Michael Lin, MD PhD 🧬 (@michaelzlin) October 15, 2024

This went from weird to culty real friggin’ fast..



And don’t bring November Rain into this.. pic.twitter.com/13hVgrN5C7 — 🇺🇦BostonBrian🇺🇸🦅 (@BostonBrian23) October 15, 2024

His consistent slurring is concerning as a sign of mental decline, but you heard him! We’re gonna make our country gayer! And then he played YMCA. 🤣 (This audio was not manipulated btw…) @atrupar pic.twitter.com/savbPWLscx — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 15, 2024

If I went to hear about birds and windmills and sharks and batteries and Hannibal Lecter and I got this, I would be wicked pissed. https://t.co/735yNfTYfT — Marshall Willandholly (@MWillandholly) October 15, 2024

We will all be dust and bones and Trump will still be standing onstage in Oaks, Pennsylvania, bopping around to loud music — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Advertisement

holy shit this is probably why Trump’s handlers aren’t letting him do real interviews. they didn’t want people to see how bad he has gotten 😬 https://t.co/JBWjwkAOKI — Brett Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@BMeiselas) October 15, 2024

No words 🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀



Time to say Goodbye. Forever. You piece of steaming garbage. https://t.co/rcfdulecD2 — 𝑀𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑎 (@MeliMels99) October 15, 2024

Time to say goodbye, Orange Caligula. https://t.co/dsYlAClKUc — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) October 15, 2024