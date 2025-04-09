Trump’s ‘Insulting' Boast About Foreign Countries And His Tariffs Gets Slammed Online

US President Donald Trump was slammed on Tuesday for what critics described as a classless claim about how foreign countries are responding to his tariffs, which have tanked stock markets.
“I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass,” Trump bragged at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in Washington, DC.
Advertisement
“They are,” he continued. “They are dying to make a deal.”
Trump then mimicked someone saying, “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir.”
Trump didn’t name which countries had been “kissing my ass,” however.
Critics suggested it could be just another “sir” story from the president.
Others ripped his narcissism.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement