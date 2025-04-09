Trump’s ‘Insulting' Boast About Foreign Countries And His Tariffs Gets Slammed Online

US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump was slammed on Tuesday for what critics described as a classless claim about how foreign countries are responding to his tariffs, which have tanked stock markets.

“I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass,” Trump bragged at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner in Washington, DC.

Advertisement

“They are,” he continued. “They are dying to make a deal.”

Trump then mimicked someone saying, “Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir.”

Trump: "These countries are calling us up. Kissing my ass." pic.twitter.com/a52SfBnsf8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

Trump didn’t name which countries had been “kissing my ass,” however.

Critics suggested it could be just another “sir” story from the president.

Others ripped his narcissism.

That’s the justification for any policy, right? People pandering to the ego of a narcissist President to minimize the damage he’s doing. https://t.co/bIVnsau9qp — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

The real reason at last: it’s just another dominance ritual to satisfy Trump’s boundless need subservience displays



We’re governed by the worst manosphere video on YouTube https://t.co/SsVk1cJBmL — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) April 9, 2025

No class — Fred Goff (@fredgoff) April 9, 2025

When did paying or threatening people to kiss your ass become a sign of strength? https://t.co/qXyZVqmLes — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

this is literally why he did it all, he wanted the attention https://t.co/Jmt9g91pKr — Christie (@Christie_D22) April 9, 2025

The guy is pathologically convinced he cannot be wrong. I’m sure that means this is all going to go swimmingly https://t.co/V6JVQ6e8nU — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

This is not a president. This is a mobster. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 9, 2025

Are they also crying and hugging him and calling him 'sir'? — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) April 9, 2025

noun: egomaniac; a person who is obsessively egotistical



sociopath; a person with a personality disorder manifesting itself in extreme antisocial attitudes & behavior, a lack of conscience.⁰⁰narcissist; a person who has an excessive interest in or admiration of themselves. https://t.co/V66xpBpV9g — The Parasite Class (@TrickFreee) April 9, 2025

Advertisement

This will not age well — Mo (@InvestorMoX) April 9, 2025