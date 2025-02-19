US President Donald Trump holds up paperwork during a press conference that he said listed some of the items DOGE has found to be improper government spending at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 Joe Raedle via Getty Images

“I think I have the power to end this war and I think it’s going very well,” the president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, after tentative peace talks were held in Saudi Arabia between US and Russia officials.

Advertisement

Trump then mocked, though, Ukrainian complaints that its officials weren’t invited to the negotiating table.

“Today I heard, ‘Oh, oh, we weren’t invited,’” said Trump.

“Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should’ve ended it in three years,” he added. “You should have never started it, you could have made a deal.”

"You should have never started it" -- Trump to Ukraine, which very much did not start the war — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-19T01:30:27.114Z

Advertisement

Trump’s claim that Ukraine “should never have started” the conflict was quickly fact-checked on social media, where critics remembered how it was Russia — under orders of its President Vladimir Putin ― which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, who is an expert on authoritarianism, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Trump’s comments were “ghastly” and “morally disgusting.”

Advertisement

Others agreed and accused Trump of “echoing a Russian talking point.”

Fact: Russia invaded Ukraine, twice, in 2014 and 2022. President Trump is echoing a Russian talking point here. https://t.co/NiwoVDikmg — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 18, 2025

I can’t think of any printable words right now. https://t.co/y6vyBq375Q — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) February 18, 2025

According to russia (whose lies Trump is spreading), Ukraine started the war by daring to exist and not wanting to be a part of russia — Jaanus K 🌻🇪🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@jaanus.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T06:14:48.972Z

Advertisement

Listening to Trump you’d think Ukraine was bombing its own cities and invading its own country. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 18, 2025

Update: now he just blamed Ukraine outright. ‘You shoulda never started it,’ Trump said. What a lie, a Russian lie—from the American president. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 18, 2025

rewriting history ? America should have never started the war in the Pacific back in December 1941 🧐 — Straatfeest (@straatfeest.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T06:37:32.408Z

Advertisement

“[They’ve] been there for three years.” Well yes, you demented oaf. Of course the Ukrainians have been there. It’s their fucking country. — littlenomad (@littlenomad.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T03:35:30.257Z

TRUMP IS DISGUSTING!



He literally just claimed that Ukraine shouldn't have started this war. He's literally blaming Ukraine for starting the war & is taking Putin's side.



How can MAGA still support this man? He's siding with a murderous dictator and spouting Russian lies. pic.twitter.com/QJS5hlLl7G — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 18, 2025

Advertisement

Trump claims Ukraine started the war—a total disgrace against everything America represents.



Don’t be shocked—be motivated. And for damn sure do not bend the knee. Stiffen your spine and get ready to win back an America with a moral compass. pic.twitter.com/lHDt6xdnZ4 — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) February 18, 2025

We were all there. We know who started it. Fucking bully. — Cindy L McGinley (@clmcginley.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T04:07:13.745Z

Donald Trump is the President of the United States and the Spokesperson for Vladimir Putin. Only we in the UK and Europe will protect Ukraine. https://t.co/aHzlfmfTy1 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) February 18, 2025

Advertisement