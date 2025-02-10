US President Donald Trump JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Donald Trump said he was serious about his desire for Canada to become a US state, vexing many Canadians.

In an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News, anchor Bret Baier asked the president about comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a private meeting on Friday.

Advertisement

“He said that your wish for Canada be the 51st state is a quote, ‘real thing.’ Is it a real thing?” Baier asked.

“Yeah, it is,” Trump replied. “I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state, because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada and I’m not going to let that happen.”

“It’s too much. Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially in subsidy to Canada? Now, if they are a 51st state, I don’t mind doing it,” he added.

Advertisement

The US doesn’t provide any such “subsidy” to Canada, but Trump has cited that figure before. He was referring to trade deficits and US defence spending that Canada benefits from, a transition spokesperson told CNN last month.

But economists have said that’s not a fair representation of how trade deficits work. The US trade deficit with Canada exists predominantly because of Canadian oil imports, which the US receives at a discount.

Earlier this month, the president said he would introduce 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, but he announced a 30-day pause on implementing them after the northern neighbor threatened retaliatory tariffs and said it would negotiate to appease Trump’s concerns about border security.

Advertisement

Trump has been talking about making Canada a part of the US since late last year, but it was previously framed as a provocative joke.

Canadians and Trump critics were definitely not laughing at the president’s latest remarks.

“Not going to happen. Not now, not ever,” Aileen Machell, deputy chief of staff to British Columbia’s Premier David Eby, posted on X. “In this time of global uncertainty, one thing is certain — we will never be the 51st state.”

Other commenters called it “unsettling for many Canadians” and “disgusting, reactionary rhetoric.”

Check out some of the other reactions below.

He's declaring his intention to annex our home. He is an enemy of our sovereignty, an existential threat to our nation.



No more appeasement. Any hope that we can repair the 🇨🇦🇺🇸 relationship is dead until Donald Trump is removed from office. https://t.co/lLe5D6iZbu — Evan Sambasivam 🇨🇦 (@EvanSambasivam) February 9, 2025

Advertisement

I always do my best to keep things neutral on my feed but I won't be doing that with any talk about Canada becoming a 51st State.

I love Canada, and I will speak out against this 51st state threat and stand up for my country every chance I get. #ProudlyCanadian https://t.co/MxogEnRg4K — Craig Baird - Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) February 9, 2025

The US pays zero dollars to "subsidize" Canada. Zero.



Also, stop making excuses for this man. It isn't about the border, or any other issue. It's about annexation for critical minerals and energy. https://t.co/QZIM6bOz4G — John Mark Taylor 🇨🇦 (@prairiecentrist) February 9, 2025

Advertisement

really can't overstate how nuts it is that "Canada sells the US lots of oil" is being cast as sinister somehow https://t.co/Jj2rhbWzbq — John Michael McGrath (@jm_mcgrath) February 9, 2025

Canada would like a word; pic.twitter.com/NGbMdkRzfy — drstaceybutters (@drstaceybutters) February 9, 2025

To be clear, you're not "losing" 200B/year to Canada. You're spending 200B to get 200B worth of goods (most of which are raw materials and parts used to manufacture made-in-USA products).



That's not called "a subsidy". That's called an economy. https://t.co/Ljh1VmgyHt — 🏳️🌈Demonac.bsky.social🏳️🌈 (@talesddc) February 9, 2025

Advertisement

Trump's talk of making Canada the 51st state is more than just bravado; it's a strategic play for our resources, as Trudeau's comments suggest. This is a serious geopolitical issue, not just idle chatter. 🇨🇦🧐 — Rekha Kumari (@rekhakumari_1) February 9, 2025

I usually avoid talking politics, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that any world leader is seriously trying to annex Canada. We’ve always been friendly neighbors who’ve respected and cooperated with each other, so this feels pretty unsettling for many Canadians. https://t.co/Pi5DpNacl1 — Protopop Games | 🙏🏽 Wishlist Meadowfell on Steam (@protopop) February 10, 2025