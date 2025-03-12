Trump's Resurfaced Biden Rant Predicted His Own Presidency — And Not In A Good Way

US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump may have a talent for fortune telling — but he may want to take some Windex to his hazy crystal ball.

On Monday, an old post Trump published on Truth Social in August 2024 gained some steam on X, formerly Twitter. In the post, Trump takes a predictably hyperbolic stance against former President Joe Biden and how he was running the country in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election. It should be noted that Trump published this post shortly after Biden announced he was stepping down as the Democratic party’s 2024 nominee and endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

“STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOBS NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR lll, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT ‘LEADERS’ IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD!!!” Trump wrote at the time.

Needless to say, X users found Trump’s old post pretty ironic. All three major US stock indexes fell significantly on Monday; a huge chunk of the federal workforce was laid off thanks to the reckless actions of Elon Musk; and the brink of World War III does currently feel like it’s looming thanks to Trump’s insistence that Ukraine invaded Russia, when in reality, it’s the other way around. After an explosive Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in late February, Trump paused military aid to Ukraine (but lifted it on Tuesday).

To many X users, Trump’s old post comes off like he prophesied what is happening today under his leadership. To read what people had to say, just scroll down.

It was nof true at the time - but it sure is now! — Annabelle (@Folon15) March 11, 2025

Incredible. He predicted his own presidency. — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) March 11, 2025

He had a premonition in his dreams about himself https://t.co/gTwGAbszBV — Lucho 🇺🇦 (@LuchoUlven) March 11, 2025

Is Trump Sam in Quantum Leap? — Robert the Spruce 🇺🇦 (@Bufshuf) March 11, 2025

This didn’t age well… https://t.co/p87gW7lmRu — Be H. | UX Design Lead | Dad | Creator (@chasemuzak) March 11, 2025

The most prophetic words ever written in politics. — D-Fens (@the_coolwayne) March 11, 2025

Majority of the GOP strategy is just claiming the other party is doing terrible shit and then doing it themselves https://t.co/DwRjd3XrRq — Asscela Express 🚅 (@biz_socks) March 11, 2025

Turns out it was all projection! https://t.co/u7EPK9aDfw — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) March 11, 2025

wow he really manifested this https://t.co/94otMmOGGk — victoria 🫶🏻 (@litttlesnappy) March 11, 2025