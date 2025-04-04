Trump's Tariff Trade War Has Brits Drawing A Very Unflattering Comparison

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Pool via AP) via Associated Press

Donald Trump has caused chaos around the world this week by slapping tariffs on more than 60 countries – and Brits cannot help but compare him to Liz Truss.

The US president has announced a series of “reciprocal” taxes on international imports into America which he claims will boost his country’s economy.

More than 60 countries were hit with levies ranging from 10% – the rate given to the UK, New Zealand and Taliban-run Afghanistan – to 34%, which was applied to China.

Those tariffs come on top of the 25% levy Trump already applied to cars and steel products earlier this year.

The stock market has already plummeted in the wake of Trump’s announcement, sparking fears of a worldwide recession.

While some countries like Britain are hoping an economic trade deal could encourage Trump to drop tariffs on their exports, others have decided to up the ante instead.

China, the second largest economy in the world after the US, hit back on Friday with a retaliatory 34% tariff on US goods.

Despite all these deeply concerning signs, Trump told reporters on Thursday: “I think it’s going very well. It was an operation, like when a patient gets operated on, it was a big thing.”

He added: “The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the rest of the world wants to see if there’s any way they can make a deal.”

“They’ve taken advantage of us for many many years,” he said, claiming they have an extra $7 trillion of investment coming into the US as a result.

For the British, it reminds them of a rather similar moment of economic turmoil – Truss’ historic time in No.10, which was shorter than a lettuce’s shelf life.

The Conservative prime minister’s £45bn of unfunded tax cuts, unveiled in her October 2022 mini-Budget, sent the pound into decline.

So it’s no surprise the chaos coming out of Washington this week even has Trump’s former communications director Anthony Scaramucci making the comparison...

Donald Trump is Liz Truss — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 4, 2025

And he was definitely not the only one....

Liz Truss vibe pic.twitter.com/j4mkALm5Jn — Nuwan Dissanayaka (@nuwandiss) April 3, 2025

Donald Trump's masterplan was given to him by the same people who gave Liz Truss hers.



If history repeats Trump has 45 more days left. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 3, 2025

...others said Truss, in comparison, looked like a genius...

$2.2trillion dollars were wiped off international stock markets today. Trump is making Liz Truss look like a fiscal genius.#TrumpTariffs — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 3, 2025

Trumpenomics is going well then...Liz Truss could do a better job! — Chris Reinert 777th Brigade (@chrisreinert.bsky.social) 2025-04-04T11:10:29.319Z

...but plenty also pointed out that, while the Conservatives were able to oust Truss quickly and get the economy back on a slightly more even footing, Trump cannot be kicked out of the Oval Office quite that easily.

@manmademoon.bsky.social Trump has done a Liz Truss but unlike the parliamentary party system in the UK, they can't get rid of him. — Anna Watson 📷 (@annawatson99.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T16:54:41.914Z

We're voluntarily doing a Liz Truss with no ability to call a snap election or sack the party leader — City Nolan (@ndhapple.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T20:51:58.159Z

Think we could coax that lettuce that beat Liz Truss out of retirement? — Patrick Ness (@patricknessbooks.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T14:31:08.990Z

...Meanwhile, Truss herself avoided commenting on the economic comparisons at all and instead called for a trade deal with the US...

Britain should do a trade deal with the US. But do not underestimate how hard the globalist, pro-EU Whitehall Blob will fight it.



I saw this when I negotiated the UK-Australia free trade deal.



All kinds of objections were raised and delaying tactics were used by the Blob and… — Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 3, 2025