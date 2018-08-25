For a President famous for demanding loyalty from those around him, this last week must have been particularly painful as three men intimately familiar with his inner-most dealings turned on him.

Former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, and longtime friend and CEO of AMI, David Pecker, are now all cooperating with prosecutors.

Those familiar with Donald Trump’s thinking say the last few days will have come as a huge shock as the investigations that have long dogged his administration get ever-closer to the personal territory he once declared off-limits.

Trump biographer, Michael D’Antonio, told AP: “He’s less powerful in these relationships now than he was before he became president. That must just amaze him.

“He’s sitting behind the Resolute Desk and he can push a button and get a Coke but he can’t control Michael Cohen.”

Each of the three men represents a particular threat to the President reflecting their differing positions and relationships with Trump and allies wonder what he might do if the pressure continues to increase.

“This is a bridge too far. They are trying to undo this President,” said former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg.

These are the three men and how each could “undo” President Donald Trump..

NAME: Michael Cohen

AGE: 52

POSITION: Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer