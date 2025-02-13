US President Donald Trump’s choice of words on Ukraine during a press briefing drew criticism — and a stark reminder — on social media on Wednesday.
Trump was recalling a “very good talk” he’d had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and their reported joint desire to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible, when he was asked if he views Ukraine “as an equal member of this peace process.”
“Hmm, it’s an interesting question,” replied Trump.
“I think they have to make peace,” he continued. “Their people are being killed and I think they have to make peace. I said that was not a good war to go into and I think they have to make peace, that’s what I think.”
Trump’s apparent implication that Ukraine was to blame for the years-long bloodshed prompted critics to remind the president that it was Russia, under Putin’s orders, who invaded its neighbouring country in February 2022.