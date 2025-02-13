US President Donald Trump speaks after Tulsi Gabbard was sworn in as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s choice of words on Ukraine during a press briefing drew criticism — and a stark reminder — on social media on Wednesday.

Trump was recalling a “very good talk” he’d had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and their reported joint desire to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible, when he was asked if he views Ukraine “as an equal member of this peace process.”

“Hmm, it’s an interesting question,” replied Trump.

“I think they have to make peace,” he continued. “Their people are being killed and I think they have to make peace. I said that was not a good war to go into and I think they have to make peace, that’s what I think.”

Trump’s apparent implication that Ukraine was to blame for the years-long bloodshed prompted critics to remind the president that it was Russia, under Putin’s orders, who invaded its neighbouring country in February 2022.

WOW. Trump refused to say that Ukraine is an “equal member” of the peace process determining its own future



He’s not even hiding it—Trump is completely on Putin’s side.

pic.twitter.com/ET9ilfQpal — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2025

Journalist: Do you view Ukraine as an equal member of the peace process?



Trump: That’s an interesting question. I think they have to make peace… That was not a good war to go into. They have to make peace.



Three points:



1. It is not “an interesting question.” Ukrainians are… pic.twitter.com/l4Bc5f3nZ6 — Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rshereme) February 13, 2025

Trump blames Ukraine.

pic.twitter.com/eOx4MokUZd — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) February 12, 2025

Anyone who still had any doubts about how Trump views Ukraine and the war:



"I think they have to make peace. That was not a good war to go into."



Until today, I didn't know that Ukraine had a choice. https://t.co/s6Jd5iBJIP — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) February 13, 2025

Trump is asked if he views Ukraine as an equal member of this peace process:



"I said that was not a good war to go into, and I think they have to make peace," Trump says of Ukraine.



Ukraine did not ask for or enter into this war. Russia chose to invade and assault Ukraine. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 12, 2025

Not a good war to go into - as if being invaded is your choice!!! Trump is a Putinista. https://t.co/ZafywnK0BR — Pete Phillips (@pmphillips) February 12, 2025

It’s not a good war—because Russia started it for evil purposes. Ukraine has no choice but to fight it.



Trump’s unwillingness to support a people fighting for their own future and right of self-determination is a betrayal of everything that makes America great and good. https://t.co/uy5X40PdkI — Haiku Jonah (@HaikuJonah) February 12, 2025