Man, 27, charged after a woman died in a hit-and-run in Stockwell earlier this month.

Tshan Henry, 27, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was hit in Clapham Road in the early hours of Sunday, August 5.

Later that day a blue Mercedes C-class was located nearby.

Henry will appear at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court in custody on Friday.