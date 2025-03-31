Twin-To-Twin Transfusion Syndrome Explained, As Jesy Nelson Shares Pregnancy Update

via Associated Press Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson has shared a health update after having surgery for a rare pregnancy complication known as twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

The former Little Mix star is pregnant with identical twins and revealed on social media at the start of March that they are “mono/di” twins which means they share a placenta and, in Jesy’s own words, “can lead to lots of complications”.

At the time, she said she was pre-stage TTTS, however as time went on she began to experience worsening symptoms, such as a tightening feeling around her stomach and trouble breathing, so she was told she’d need surgery.

On 8 March, the singer and her partner Zion shared an emotional update saying the procedure wasn’t what the couple wanted, but was “necessary to give our babies the best chance of surviving”.

“We’re just hoping and praying for the best really,” said a tearful Jesy. “It’s obviously just really scary because there’s so many things that can happen.”

What is TTTS?

TTTS is a rare complication where twins share one placenta and “a network of blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients essential for development in the womb”, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

This can result in an imbalance of blood between the twins, which could lead to malnourishment and organ failure for one twin, and heart complications for the other foetus.

Dr Ahmet Baschat, director of Johns Hopkins Centre for Fetal Therapy, explained in a video that if it’s left untreated, “there’s a very high chance of losing both babies”.

What are the symptoms?

For pregnant mothers, symptoms of TTTS typically include: sudden weight gain (due to excess fluid), feeling breathless while resting, heart palpitations, experiencing a tightness across the stomach area (or noticing the area looks shiny), feeling thirsty, early contractions, and back or leg pain.

What does surgery involve?

The complication is typically treated with surgery, known as endoscopic laser ablation, which is performed in utero and can correct the blood-sharing imbalance between the babies by sealing off the connecting blood vessels.

The main risks of the surgery, said Dr Baschat, are “preterm labour, rupture of membranes, or the inability to do the procedure because the babies or the placenta are configured in a way that you can’t see the vessels”.

Jesy shared a positive update post-surgery

After three weeks’ silence, Jesy shared a positive update on Mother’s Day (30 March) in which she said the TTTS has “cleared up” and the operation “was a success which is just absolutely incredible”.

The Boyz singer added: “We are so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors.”

The 33-year-old said she will remain in hospital for the time being, however, due to the risk of going into labour early.

“My cervix is very, very short so I can’t leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point and I’m still very, very early,” she explained.

“We’re so grateful that they’re still here and still going strong,” she added, holding her stomach.

Shauna Leven, chief executive of the charity, told HuffPost UK: “Multiple pregnancies are already high risk – with increased stresses and strains – even before factoring in complications like TTTS.

“We’re thinking of Jesy and Zion as they go through these ups and downs.”

She said the awareness the couple has raised about TTTS in the past few weeks “has been phenomenal” and “will help other families diagnosed with the condition during pregnancy”.

“It’s testament to their character that Zion will run the marathon for us in a few weeks and we thank him for his commitment as he joins our Twins Trust team of runners,” she added.