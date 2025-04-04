Tuberculosis Cases Have Been Steadily Rising In The UK – So Why Aren't We Talking About It?

via Associated Press

In his new book Everything Is Tuberculosis, author and health educator John Green writes: “What’s different now from 1804 or 1904 is that tuberculosis is curable, and has been since the mid-1950s. We know how to live in a world without tuberculosis.

“But we choose not to live in that world.”

On their website, the global health and tuberculosis experts at Partners In Health write: “Each year, tuberculosis (TB) kills about 1.3 million people worldwide—that’s more deaths than HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.

Advertisement

“TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease (though briefly eclipsed by COVID-19), killing someone every 20 seconds. ”

Additionally, the UK Health Security Ageny (UKHSA) has reported that tuberculosis has experienced a rise in reported numbers in England by 13% in 2024 (5,480) compared to 2023 (4,850).

So, what’s causing the rise in TB cases in the UK?

According to the lung charity Asthma + Lung UK, the cost of living crisis is at least partially to blame. In a statement last year, the charity wrote: “Given increasing poverty in the UK, in particular child poverty, the increase in tuberculosis cases is unfortunately not surprising.

Advertisement

“There is a well-established link between deprivation and poor lung health. TB is associated with deprivation. Poor housing and poor nutrition increase the risk of infection spreading and of people who are infected developing active disease because their immune systems are weakened.”

Advocacy charity Results agree, and added that we need to address this on a structural level saying: “Addressing the social and economic complexities of TB requires an equity approach that integrates healthcare within broader efforts to tackle poverty, inequality, stigma and structural barriers to health access.

“Governments have a responsibility to prioritise health equity by adopting a whole of society approach. By valuing health as a global public good to benefit all people, the planet and the economy, and ensure no one is left behind.”

Advertisement

What are the symptoms of tuberculosis?

According to the NHS, symptoms of TB come on gradually with initial symptoms including:

a cough that lasts more than 3 weeks – you may cough up mucus (phlegm) or mucus with blood in it

feeling tired or exhausted

a high temperature or night sweats

loss of appetite

weight loss

feeling generally unwell

However, it can progress and cause these symptoms:

swollen glands

body aches and pains

swollen joints or ankles

tummy or pelvic pain

constipation

dark or cloudy pee

a headache

being sick

feeling confused

a stiff neck

a rash on the legs, face or other part of the body

The UK Government assures that the UK is fighting against rising cases around the world by funding the TB Reach Programme.

Advertisement