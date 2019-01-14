Vikjas85/Twitter The man was pictured being detained by police officers on Monday evening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being tasered on a busy train platform in south London.

The person was detained by police after witnesses said he brandished a “massive machete” at Tulse Hill station during rush hour on Monday evening.

British Transport Police confirmed that a Taser was discharged and that a man was taken into custody.

There are no reported injuries and the incident is not currently believed to be terror related.

Vikash Jasani, 33, was on a train at the time of the incident. He told his employer, JOE.co.uk: “I saw a woman running on to our carriage from nowhere in a clear state of panic.

“I looked out of the window on the train on my right and I could see a man wielding a machete walking across the platform bridge and people running down the platform.

“After a few seconds a number of police officers approached the man, tasered him and he went down straight away. Another two officers then approached as you can see in the pic.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 478 of 14/01/2019.