A teenage boy who was fatally stabbed in south London on Monday has been named by police as John Ogunjobi.

The Metropolitan Police have released an image of the 16-year-old boy, who was found collapsed with knife wounds in Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill, just before 11pm.

Despite efforts by paramedics, Ogunjobi was pronounced dead at 11.41pm. A post-mortem on Thursday confirmed the young man died from a stab wound.

A murder probe is ongoing into his death, which was the fifth in six days inside the capital.