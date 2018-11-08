A teenage boy who was fatally stabbed in south London on Monday has been named by police as John Ogunjobi.
The Metropolitan Police have released an image of the 16-year-old boy, who was found collapsed with knife wounds in Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill, just before 11pm.
Despite efforts by paramedics, Ogunjobi was pronounced dead at 11.41pm. A post-mortem on Thursday confirmed the young man died from a stab wound.
A murder probe is ongoing into his death, which was the fifth in six days inside the capital.
Enquiries are also ongoing into whether a firearm was discharged, as officers were initially called to the scene to reports of a shooting.
Police are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
DCI Vandenbergh said: “We believe the victim was attacked by a number of suspects and the altercation would have undoubtedly drawn the attention of those who were in the vicinity.
“Did you see or hear anything? If so, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please call - your information could prove to be crucial.”
Extra officers are supporting the local command unit following a wave of similar attacks in the area in recent days.
Chief Superintendent Simon Messinger said: “We have seen a spate of fatal stabbings in south London recently with five murders over the course of the last week. One murder is one too many with the devastation it causes to families, friends and communities difficult to comprehend.
“Any information, no matter how big or small, could be of huge help to our investigations and all information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4961 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.