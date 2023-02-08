Medine Inci, another survivor, after she was rescued from under rubble alive Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The deadliest earthquake in a decade has caused devastation across both Turkey and Syria – but there have been a few moments of complete relief, when civilians are rescued, alive, against all odds.

The earthquake, which took place on Monday, has already claimed nearly 11,000 lives and is expected to continue rising as rescue work and excavations continue.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested that the final count could be as high as 20,000, after an earthquake of comparable magnitude in 1999 killed at least 17,000.

The first quake was of 7.8 magnitude. It was then followed by two more, slightly smaller, quakes, before hundreds of aftershocks were felt across the region in the hours that followed.

Both countries are facing freezing weather conditions too, hampering the rescue efforts and forcing people to find shelter wherever they can – streets, trains or state buildings, anywhere which has not been too damaged by the earthquake.

Countries from around the world have promised to or have already sent aid, including search and rescue teams.

And some people have been found under the rubble, having spent hours – or even days at this point – trapped beneath immoveable structures, waiting for help.

Here are just three videos demonstrating the amazing recovery efforts taking place in both Turkey and Syria right now.

1. Delight as adults and children survive after being trapped for 36 hours

🇸🇾 Syrians cheering. People laughing and crying - a family was pulled out from under the rubble. Adults and three children spent 36 hours between life and death. 👏 pic.twitter.com/en8nyFHi1I — Roberto (@UniqueMongolia) February 8, 2023

2. A Turkish girl is pulled out from among the rubble, appearing unharmed

A little Turkish girl is saved. pic.twitter.com/k0IHgRCwoK — Mike (@Doranimated) February 7, 2023

3. A newborn baby, born under the rubble, is carried to safety

🇸🇾 A newborn baby is rushed to safety in Jindires, Syria following a series of powerful earthquakes along the border with Turkey which killed at least 5,100.



The mother reportedly gave birth under the rubble but did not survive. pic.twitter.com/lf1U9jgO3N — euronews (@euronews) February 7, 2023