Hundreds Of Turkeys Stolen In Christmas Raid Worthy Of The Grinch

Thieves stole £20,000 worth of turkeys and other meats from a shop in Huntingdon on Christmas Eve, but the shop owner has promised all of his customers will still get their dinner in time for the big day.

Police were called at 7:45am after reports of a theft to Johnsons in Church Street, Old Hurst.

Shop owner Andy Johnson told the BBC about half of the 300 orders he had ready for the Christmas dinner had been taken.

But he added: “Our customers are being fantastically patient and we know that we can get everybody a dinner by calling in friends and fellow farm shops.

“No-one is going to go without Christmas dinner.”

PC Poppy McCullagh said: “This mindless act will have a devastating effect on the business and leave hundreds of families without their turkey dinner this Christmas.”