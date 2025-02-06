The 1 Spice You Should Add To Your Coffee For Better Health

A relative of the iconic ginger root, turmeric is an essential part of every home cook’s kitchen and is the golden ticket to tastier curries and even delicious, warming teas.
The goodness doesn’t end there, though. This root actually offers a wealth of health benefits and including it in your dishes will actually improve your overall wellbeing.
According to Harvard Health, the potential health benefits of this root are primarily due to curcumin — a biologically active compound.
10 health benefits of turmeric
According to BBC Good Food, turmeric is long-famed for its health benefits, especially its anti-inflammatory properties, as well as the following benefits:
- May potentially ease arthritis
- Contains turmerone, which may be useful for those with Alzheimer’s
- May protect against heart disease
- May help us fight off infection and possibly protect against allergies
- May help limit the growth of cancerous cells
- May lift mood and trigger the release of feel-good brain chemicals
- May play an important role in boosting memory
- May protect cells from damage, and reduce the signs of ageing
- May help treat indigestion
The food experts also urge that if you hope to improve your health with turmeric, it’s advised that you boil or roast it, and avoid frying.
How to add more turmeric to your diet
Harvard Health advises: “Turmeric is widely used in Indian cuisine, particularly in curries. It’s what gives curries their intense yellow color.
“Incorporating turmeric into a meal with fats such as oils can increase the absorption of curcumin by the gastrointestinal tract.”
They suggest adding turmeric to the following foods and drinks:
Additionally, the health experts state that there is more curcumin in turmeric supplements.