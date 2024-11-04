'I Grieve For This Show' ― 11 Cancelled TV Shows People Think Deserved Another Season

Netflix

I spent about five years on dating apps before I found my current partner, and let me tell you: not one heartbreak in those tumultuous times came close to how I felt when Netflix cancelled Kaos.

Everyone’s got the one that got away. I have a friend who still talks about My Name Is Earl’s premature ending about once a week ― others are still mourning The Get Down.

So I was interested to read the responses to Redditor u/Putrid_Cry19′s post shared to r/AskReddit: “Which cancelled TV show deserved another season?” they asked.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “Mindhunter has entered the chat...”

2) “This may seem a bit childish, but Teen Titans. The original one from 2003.”

u/Sadblackcat666

“It’s a bummer because every character got one season where they were the focus of the ongoing plot. Season one was Robin, season two was Terra, season three was Cyborg, season 4 was Raven, and season five was Beast Boy. It was set up perfectly to have a sixth season focused on Starfire and we never got it.” u/JRBehr

3) “ROME!!!!”

u/NoEndz139

“Yes. Rome! It was Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones.” u/NoEndz139

4) “Freaks and Geeks. One season was not enough.”

u/LuckyLaceyKS

“We all WANTED another season but I think a year in the life was absolutely perfect. Everyone got a little arc and we said goodbye.” u/helpingfriendlybook

5) “Pushing Daisies.”

u/Astromancer42

“Definitely this one. I loved the series and wanted to see where it was going.” TechyDad

6) “Glow.”

7) “Firefly... always Firefly.”

8) “I’m still salty about Santa Clarita Diet being cancelled. I need to see what’s next for Joel!”

9) “My Name is Earl.”

u/ftran998

“Greg Garcia did an AMA where he shared how he envisioned the ending:

I had always had an ending to Earl and I’m sorry I didn’t get the chance to see it happen. You’ve got a show about a guy with a list so not seeing him finish it is a bummer. But the truth is, he wasn’t ever going to finish the list. The basic idea of the ending was that while he was stuck on a really hard list item he was going to start to get frustrated that he was never going to finish it. Then he runs into someone who had a list of their own and Earl was on it. They needed to make up for something bad they had done to Earl. He asks them where they got the idea of making a list and they tell him that someone came to them with a list and that person got the idea from someone else. Earl eventually realizes that his list started a chain reaction of people with list and that he’s finally put more good into the world than bad. So at that point he was going to tear up his list and go live his life. Walk into the sunset a free man. With good karma.

10) “The OA.”

u/pwrhouse_of_the_cell

“I grieve for this show! Perfect blend of sci-fi, horror, supernatural, etc. The way it bent genres was just delicious.” u/ash_is_fun

11) “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

u/givemesomepointers

“Damn great show. Actually genuinely great comedy. Eric Andre and James Van der Beek as himself were fantastic.” u/SnortinDietOnlyNow