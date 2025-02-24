Noticing This While Watching TV Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash Hand holding a remote control in front of TV

Even though nearly a million people in the UK have dementia at the moment, Alzheimer’s Society says over a third of people with the condition don’t have a diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s Research UK shared that this is partly because many of us don’t know the signs of the condition (a 2023 YouGov poll found nearly half of respondents couldn’t name ‘memory loss’ as a sign of the condition; 22% had no idea how dementia affected people).

People with dementia benefit from an early diagnosis, which is why it’s important to keep an eye out for lesser-known signs of early dementia, like difficulties climbing the stairs, trouble reading an analogue clock, and even struggling to follow a recipe.

According to Dr Tim Rittman, Neurology Consultant at the Addenbrookes Memory Clinic, another sign of early dementia can be spotted while watching TV.

How does dementia affect TV watching?

Writing for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the doctor said that, “Early on forgetfulness could be mild.”

That can mean loved ones asking you to repeat a sentence, or not remembering the names of common objects.

“People may find they struggle to concentrate on daily tasks, or they may find following the storyline of a TV programme difficult for example,” the expert added.

He added that people who have dementia don’t usually notice how much memory loss is affecting their life. Loved ones are usually better equipped to spot changes.

Dr Rittman said that other signs of early dementia include:

Changes to walking gait

Visual disturbances

Low mood and anxiety

Trouble with problem-solving and following instructions

Struggling to put a sentence together (aphasia).

What if I suspect dementia?

The earlier dementia is diagnosed, the better. See your GP as soon as you notice signs of dementia — even if it’s not the condition, it could be something else worth checking out.

If you’re supporting a loved one, “You may like to suggest you go with your friend or relative to see a GP so you can support them.”

“You’ll also be able to help them recall what has been discussed,” the NHS advises.

When surveyed by Alzheimer’s Society, three out of five people with dementia said they wish they’d been diagnosed earlier.