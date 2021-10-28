Parents

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Give Things

"My 4yo calls the nail salon the Toe Salon, and anyway…that’s what it’s called now."

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids don’t always use the dictionary-official words for things, but the terms they come up with are often even better than the real deal.

Lucky for us, the parents of Twitter share their children’s hilarious malapropisms and creative turns of phrase – from “ukalady” to “toe salon.” We’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about what kids call things. Enjoy!

