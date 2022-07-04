If Walking Is Keeping You Sane Right Now, These Tweets Are For You

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.
The world may be crumbling around us, but at least we have our mental health walks, hot girl walks or whatever the hell you want to call them ... right?
The exercise has exploded in popularity in recent years, mostly spurred by pandemic isolation. The fervour has continued thanks to thousands of people singing its praises on platforms like TikTok. And for good reason: walking is a low-impact activity that can help ease stress, reduce joint pain and boost the immune system. Recent studies also found that walking may improve heart function and can help prevent knee pain.
But, like all good things in life, walking isn’t perfect. There’s the very act of needing to get out of bed to do it, for starters. There’s also the idea (read: myth) that you need to get 10,000 steps a day in order for it to be successful. Then there’s the fact that eventually the walk has to end, bringing us back to reality.
The love of walking – and the love to snark on it – has seeped into Twitter. If you’re someone who enjoys walking, or at the very least begrudgingly understands the benefits of it, we’ve rounded up a few tweets from kindred souls who feel the same. Scroll through for some relatable takes.
Move celebrates exercise in all its forms, with accessible features encouraging you to add movement into your day – because it’s not just good for the body, but the mind, too. We get it: workouts can be a bit of a slog, but there are ways you can move more without dreading it. Whether you love hikes, bike rides, YouTube workouts or hula hoop routines, exercise should be something to enjoy.