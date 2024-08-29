ParentsMiddle Child

Tweets About What It Means To Be The Middle Child

By 

Did you go from being dragged around to an older sibling’s extracurriculars to being tasked with caring for a younger sibling — without anyone ever paying attention to what it was that you might have wanted?

Neglected, ignored, overlooked: middle children are often made to suffer in silence. And while some of them get really good and living a life undetected, others find dramatic ways to finally get everyone’s attention.

Whether you are a middle child, parent one or love one, these hilarious tweets about the middle child experience are sure to resonate.

Nobody:

My middle child: let’s fight

Me: how bout let’s love

Him: love is boring

— Princess | Mindfulness | Conscious Parenting (@themultiplemom) May 13, 2022

Our middle child was complaining about the style of the hand-me-downs from her older sister.

Sorry kid, you’re not a true middle child if you’re allowed your own sense of style.

— The Dad (@thedad) June 8, 2023

My oldest child sends me silly TikToks through the day. My middle child just sent me plans of how to make a fire torch and this should tell you everything you need to know about a second born child

— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) July 11, 2021

Boomers and Millenials going after each other and completely ignoring the existence of Gen-X totally tracks with our “middle child” character arc.

— nika (@nikalamity) March 14, 2024

I asked a middle child who was watching my kid’s soccer what activities she does and she said “I do A LOT - I go to my brother’s baseball my other brother’s swimming and my brother’s hockey and my other brother’s soccer...”

— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) April 29, 2024

I wonder what % of active twitter users are the middle child. I bet it's high.

— Syrup Tishus (@Syrup_Tishus) April 27, 2024

Me, pitching Animaniacs: So the main three break down into typical sibling tropes - there's the smart leader older brother, the cute but aggressive younger sister, and then the middle child who-
Exec, cutting me off: Talks like Ringo?
Me: Talks like Ringo, exactly.

— Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) April 21, 2024

My 5-year-old, last night circa 11 pm, speaking perhaps the truest words she has ever uttered: “I’m a middle child and I’M LOSING MY MIND!”

— Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) August 2, 2024

you think you can hurt me? bro im the middle child.

— abdullah (@ysodumb_) July 28, 2024

Date last night tried to clock me as a middle child

Suffice to say I won’t be seeing him again

— brooke bowman (@gptbrooke) June 2, 2024

The most unbelievable part of the Home Alone movies is that Kevin is the youngest child. No way does a mom forget the baby. Now a middle child. No one remembers the middle child.

— Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) November 16, 2021

I'm the middle child.

Of course I could stop mid sentence and no one w

— Marl (@Marlebean) February 23, 2024

Today was national middle child day. It’s okay if you forgot. We’re used to it.

— Leen McBeans ꪜ (@LeenMcBeans) August 13, 2024

[5-year-old asks for a little bother]

Me: You don't want that. Then you'd be a middle child.

6-year-old: Am I a middle child?

Me: Yeah, but it works for you.

— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 12, 2020

happy middle child day to all the least favorite kids 🙃

— Kalen Tchorzynski (@kalenanne_6) August 13, 2018

Yesterday was middle child day and nobody even acknowledged it and if that doesn’t describe middle children I don’t know what does

— Angelica (@kiki_alonzo11) August 13, 2018

I'm a middle child. I haven't uttered a complete sentence out loud at a family gathering since 1987

— JP 🍍 (@JPLFR80) March 9, 2024

People being aghast that my family knows about this account is so funny. I’m the middle child, what are they gonna do, pay attention?

— MsLee🌷 (miyazaki’s chosen prophet) (@All_Lee24) August 18, 2024

Why am I so good at UNO? Idk maybe it’s because I’m a middle child so I’m used to being overlooked AKA nobody even notices when I have 1 card left!!! Hello!!!

— Abi Moore (@abimoore11) November 23, 2018

A visual representation of being the middle child pic.twitter.com/bgEUcGKF5d

— Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) June 18, 2021

Of course I have an inferiority complex, I’m the middle child.

— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) April 24, 2023

Middle sis: I think we should leave at 9.30
The fam: So we’re all on for 10am?
Sis: Let’s leave at 9.30
Fam: All ok for 10?
Me: Actually, I agree with 9.30
Fam: That’s a better idea! Let’s leave at 9.30
Sis: Now tell me ‘middle child syndrome’ isn’t a thing!!

🤣🤣

— Neena Jha (@DrNeenaJha) March 13, 2022

Sometimes I wonder how annoying I would be if I had my middle child first and then didn’t have anymore kids and then went on to think his non picky eating habits were because of something I did right.

— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 5, 2021

my whole life changed when i realised that Hades is the eldest brother but actually a middle sibling (demeter, hestia and hera are all older). HE HAS THE BIGGEST FUCKING MIDDLE CHILD ENERGY OF COURSE

— miccaeli ✍️ (@renegadeapostle) October 28, 2018

I’d never steal a tweet I’m an only child I had enough attention at home. Stealing tweets is middle child or youngest child behavior.

— GOTHICC (@frankenfemme_) March 2, 2019

ghost me all you want i’m a middle child baby we thrive off getting overlooked

— crystal (@crystalsug) February 25, 2019

Wasn't there a Babylon Bee on something like "Following Rapture Middle Child Is Not Particularly Surprised About Being Left Behind"?
If not, there should be.

— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 21, 2020

No one masters the art of the cannonball like a middle child.

— The Dad (@thedad) May 8, 2022

People always ask me if my problem kid is the middle child but my husband is the oldest.

— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) March 5, 2020
