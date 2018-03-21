Twitter Is 'Toxic' And Failing Women, Amnesty International Report Claims

Twitter has been accused of failing to keep women safe from violence and abuse and allowing a “toxic” environment to flourish.

Amnesty International on Wednesday publishes a report detailling more than 80 interviews that it says exposes how the social media platform is “failing to respect women’s rights”.

The testimony from politicians, journalists, and other Twitter users across the UK and the US underlines the routine nature of death and rape threats and racist, transphobic and homophobic abuse, it suggests.

The report, #ToxicTwitter, comes on the day Twitter celebrates 12 years since the first tweet.

Meanwhile, a new Amnesty survey of more than 1,000 British women has revealed the lack of trust women have in Twitter’s ability to deal with the issue.

The findings show that only 9% of British women think Twitter is doing enough to stop violence and abuse against women.

Some 78% of British women who expressed an opinion don’t think Twitter is a place they can share their opinion without receiving violence or abuse, it says.