Bloomberg via Getty Images Twitter chief executive and co-founder Jack Dorsey has defended the platform for not banning Alex Jones

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey has defended his company’s decision not to ban Alex Jones, saying the American conspiracy theorist “hasn’t violated our rules”.

Dorsey spoke out after Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify all banned Jones’ from their platforms for promoting hate speech and violence, making Twitter the only platform giving him unfettered access. Jones has a “verified” blue tick account.

He said Twitter would hold Jones to the same standard “we hold to every account” and would not take one-off actions “to make us feel good in the short term, and adding fuel to new conspiracy theories”.

“If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principals we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction. That’s not us,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter.