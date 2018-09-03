Twitter Is Testing A New Feature That Shows When You’re Online

Twitter’s director of product management Sara Haider has revealed that the company is testing a status indicator that would let your followers know when you’re online. Haider tweeted two images showing off both the status indicator as well as another new feature that would give replies a conversational bubble.

Sara Haider/Twitter

Haider pointed out that these features were still “early” in development and would be “iterating” on them as they received feedback both internally and from the public. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and even Instagram now have status indicators letting people know when you’re online.

hey Twitter. we've been playing with some rough features to make it feel more conversational here. presence and reply threading. still early and iterating on these ideas. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3U3NvpHWPy — Sara Haider (@pandemona) August 31, 2018

Reactions to the tweet have ranged from some suggesting that the feature makes Twitter too much like Facebook, while others have raised concerns about whether or not your online status would be turned on by default or no. Haider responded saying that she agreed that features like a status indicator should be opt-in by default and that she “would want you to be in full control of showing your online status.” Others pointed out the possible security concerns of such a feature for prominent figures such as US President Donald Trump who regularly tweets, often at the extreme ends of each day.

Twitter/Sarah Haider