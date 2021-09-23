The ‘I Promise I Won’t Cry’ Meme Captures The Most Devastating Moments From TV

If you enjoyed the feeling of being pierced in the heart during a viewing of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or liked shedding tears while watching Schitt’s Creek, you’ll find this new meme simply the best.

Twitter users began sharing just one single frame from many beloved series on Wednesday that are guaranteed to make any fan of said show a little bit weepy.

Using the phrase, “I promise I won’t cry. It’s just a single frame from a TV show”, followed by the phrase “the single frame” with an accompanying image of a tear-worthy TV moment, users on the social media platform collectively shared the moments from their favourite shows that made them sob.