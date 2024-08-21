I Just Learned The Twix Logo Has A Hidden Meaning, And I Feel Stupid For Not Seeing It Sooner

NurPhoto via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how the name “Twix” is a clever portmanteau.

It stands for “twin sticks” (not “twin biscuit sticks,” as some people thought).

In fact, the “twin sticks” nature of the bar led the company to create a “left Twix, right Twix” marketing tool which suggested that the bars on each side are different.

The pair of bars also look a bit like the middle of a pause sign, which Twix also used to their advantage during their “pause like you mean it” campaign.

Perhaps that’s why, since 2010, the bar’s logo has featured a hidden meaning.

Which is?

There are two vertical lines in the dot above the “i” on the chocolate’s branding.

This was introduced in 2010; before that, the dot was a plain red circle (to be honest, I never noticed the shift or the two lines).

Fans thought for a while that these lines were a reference to the “pause” button motif that had appeared in a few of the company’s ads.

But others thought it was just a miniature image of the bars.

“I just realised these are two Twix bars ― I thought it was a pause button,” an X (then Twitter) user wrote on the site in 2021.

Thankfully, the brand themselves had answers.

“Or maybe it’s both,” they wrote in a Facebook post addressing the Tweet.

“Raise your hand if you were today years old when you learned this is BOTH a pause button and two TWIX bars,” they added.

Huh!

I know!

Most of the comments underneath the revelation seemed to be less concerned with the development than they were with the company’s discontinuation of peanut butter Twix bars, though.

These still seem to be off the market, much to the dismay of people like this Redditor.

One Redditor who claimed to be the child of a Mars employee said they wouldn’t be coming back as “Peanut butter is messier than caramel. It took longer to clean the machines to transfer them over back to caramel. You’d think they would have just built a different line for each product. But they didn’t.”