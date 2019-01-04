Two Arrests Over Fatal New Year’s Day Stabbing Of Woman In Camberwell

Two men have been arrested over the murder of a woman in Camberwell in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Charlotte Huggins was found with stab injuries at a residential address in John Ruskin Street at 4.20am on 1 January. She was declared dead 30 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination gave the mother-of-one’s cause of death as a single stab wound.

A 34-year-old man, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and a second man, also aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A man who was arrested at the scene has now been released with no further action.

Friends paid tribute to Huggins on her Facebook page, describing her as “one of the truly decent people” and “a lovely, bubbly, happy, beautiful girl with a pure soul”.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Inspector Domenica Catino, are investigating.

Police say enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or tweet police via @MetCC, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.