Two Dead In Huge Blaze At French Ski Resort

Two people have been killed and 22 others have been injured in a large fire in the French ski resort of Courchevel, officials have reported.
Among the injured, four have been seriously wounded and the fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building.
Authorities in the Savoie region said the blaze started at 4.30am local time on Sunday in a building housing seasonal workers in the heart of the Alpine town.
The pre-dawn blaze was tackled by 70 firefighters. The cause of the fire and the identity of the victims are not yet known.
The French interior minister Christophe Castaner has tweeted condolence messages to the families of victims and paid tribute to firefighters who fought the fire.
A video posted on social media has shown people jumping from upper floors attempting to escape the blaze while others show people being evacuated from the building.
Local officials say three of the four seriously injured people were taken to hospital by helicopter.
An investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire.