This Exciting New British Drama Sounds Like The BBC's Answer To The White Lotus

Production is now underway on the BBC drama Two Weeks In August

The BBC has announced plans for a new drama that will be music to the ears of anyone who’s poised to begin the grieving process when the current season of The White Lotus finally comes to an end next week.

On Wednesday morning, the broadcaster announced that filming is underway on Two Weeks In August, an intriguing new series with an impressive ensemble cast, that all takes place on a holiday to Greece.

Two Weeks In August sees a group of old friends reuniting for a group trip away, where they “reconnect and uncover more about themselves and each other than they ever expected”.

Its cast also includes some names from the British acting world, including Call The Midwife’s Jessica Raine, Fleabag star Hugh Skinner, This Town’s Nicholas Pinnock and Leila Farzad, who was nominated for a Bafta thanks to her supporting performance in I Hate Suzie.

Jessica Raine, Damien Molony, Nicholas Pinnock, Antonia Thomas, Leila Farzad and Hugh Skinner are starring in hot new drama Two Weeks in August



An official BBC synopsis teases: “Set in Greece, Two Weeks in August tells the story of a woman who goes on holiday with her family and friends to rediscover joy in her life. But, here in paradise, what starts with an illicit kiss quickly turns the dream vacation into a nightmare.

“Zoe begins to act on her deepest desires and the holiday she hoped for becomes a reckoning for a group of adults who refuse to grow up.

“When they discover they are trapped on the island, and become faced with real life-or-death situations, the group soon turn on each other to find out who is to blame. Is Zoe responsible for the drama and destruction around her or, as heaven turns to hell, are bigger forces at play? We are in Greece after all, the land of the ancient Gods…”

