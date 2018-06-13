Uber Suspends Driver After Women Kicked Out Of Car Over Backseat Kiss

Uber has suspended the licence of one of its drivers after a lesbian couple were allegedly booted out of his car in New York City.

Alex Iovine, 26, and her girlfriend, Emma Pichl, 24, said they were told to get out of the vehicle for sharing a “peck” in the backseat on Saturday.

The driver has been identified as Ahmad El Boutari by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, WABC-TV reported. The pair had ordered the taxi to take them from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

As they were crossing the Manhattan bridge, Iovine said the couple leaned over to share a quick kiss. “We were sitting on opposite sides of the car,” Iovine told the New York Daily News. “We leaned in for a peck, and that’s what it was, a legit peck.”