Ugo Monye is the fifteenth and final celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

It was revealed that the former England rugby player and sports pundit would be taking to the dance floor of the BBC show later this year on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Friday evening.

Ugo said: “What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins.”