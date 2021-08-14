Ugo Monye is the fifteenth and final celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.
It was revealed that the former England rugby player and sports pundit would be taking to the dance floor of the BBC show later this year on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Friday evening.
Ugo said: “What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.
“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins.”
Beginning his rugby career at Harlequins in 2002, Ugo went on to make 241 appearances for the club, scored 89 tries, won a Premiership and made his England debut in 2008.
Since retiring in 2015, Ugo has become a respected face and voice in the world of sports presenting, hosting rugby coverage for BT Sport and ITV as well as the BBC 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly podcast.
He will also be one of the new team captains on the new series of A Question of Sport.
All fifteen of this year’s Strictly stars have now been announced.
The first five celebs taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu the first three to be confirmed.
Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.
Since then, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, soap actor Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.
Also competing will be TikTok star and chef Tilly Ramsay, perhaps best known as the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, as well as Greg Wise, whose acting credits include Sense & Sensibility and The Crown.
Two EastEnders stars have also joined this year’s line-up after former cast member Nina Wadia was announced, while Rose Ayling-Ellis who plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap, will make history as the first deaf contestant to take part on Strictly.
Completing the line-up are Olympic gold-medal winning swimmer Adam Peaty and Loose Women star Judi Love, who were both announced on Friday afternoon.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens in the autumn.