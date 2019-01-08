A Cuppa And A Singalong: 5 Ways To Bridge The Intergenerational Gap in 2019

Bringing young and older people together can be hugely beneficial. It can help tackle some of the biggest social issues facing future generations, the think tank argued, from poor health, anxiety and loneliness to educational attainment and social mobility.

So it’s unsurprising perhaps that Britain is also one of the most age-segregated countries in the world, particularly for the oldest and youngest generations, according to a new report from United For All Ages.

There’s no denying society is disconnected – a quick walk down the street and you’ll witness endless people strolling, heads down, staring at their phones. On public transport people hardly register one another (if they can help it) and as for our neighbours? We barely know them.

Anne Longfield, Children’s Commissioner for England, said we should take inspiration from other countries. One Italian town, for example, invited teenage boys to meet with older women and make pasta.

“Working on the pasta together there was no real pressure to talk about themselves, but rather a sense of acceptance as they contributed to the communal effort and achievement,” said Longfield. “It’s something we can learn a lot from.

“Offering children time, companionship and a fresh perspective to today’s challenges can go a long way to building the confidence and resilience children so desperately need. It might not mean making pasta, but I think mixing up the generations has so much to offer young and older people.”

Intergenerational projects can boost confidence, skills and opportunities for children and young people while changing attitudes towards ageing. So how can we bridge the gap between old and young in Britain?

1. Singing Groups

The Together Project is committed to tackling the issue of age segregation, which has been gradually getting worse in the UK for 25 years. It devises activities which bring together at least two different age groups who would otherwise not come into contact.

HuffPost UK attended one of the project’s intergenerational singing sessions called ‘Songs and Smiles’ before Christmas, which saw new parents and their babies and toddlers visiting a local care home and singing carols alongside elderly residents. Currently the sessions operate in London and Surrey, however there’s scope for this model to be carried out across the UK. Find out how to attend a singing session here.

2. Volunteer

There are lots of ways for young and older people to meet, especially through volunteering and charity work. Charities like Age UK and Contact The Elderly have opportunities available – like befriending – where you can get involved and meet older people, who might otherwise be feeling lonely.

3. Community Activities

North and South London Cares are aiming to bridge the huge divide between young professionals and elderly people living in London. They set up weekly activities such as film clubs, craft clubs, choirs, games nights, pub clubs, podcast clubs and more. It’s also worth checking out your local council’s newsletter or library (if it’s still open) for more community news and events.