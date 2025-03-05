US 'Bans UK From Sharing Any American Military Intelligence With Ukraine'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump AP

The US has reportedly banned the UK from sharing American intelligence with Ukraine, in a move which could seriously hinder Kyiv’s efforts to fight Russia.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday night that British intelligence agencies and military outlets have been ordered not to share the US-generated intelligence which has previously sent to Ukraine (known as Rel UKR).

As Kyiv has been sharing information with Western security partners – like the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand – since Vladimir Putin invaded, this is likely to impact Ukraine’s ability to deter Russian forces.

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.

It comes after Donald Trump temporarily paused military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country to sign up to a potential US mineral-sharing deal and negotiate peace with the Russia.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy soon backed down, and sent the White House a letter saying he did want peace and he was happy to agree to a mineral deal – while also praising Trump’s “strong leadership”.

The US president welcomed this change during his state of the Union address in Congress last night, saying: “The letter reads Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time, if that is convenient for you.”

But Trump did not say that he would resume military aid to the beleaguered country – meaning Ukraine could still end up running out of US weapons within two to three months.

One senior Ukrainian official told the Financial Times this would not necessarily spell a “total collapse” for Kyiv’s defence efforts, but could mean they have to withdraw from some parts of the frontline.

That could then encourage Russia to continue pushing forward with its invasion.