UK Plans Could 'Nix, Not Fix' Northern Ireland Protocol, Brussels Warns

The UK government’s plans to over-ride parts of the Northern Ireland protocol could end up “nixing” the whole agreement, the EU’s ambassador to London has warned.

Joao Vale de Almeida mimicked a comment made by Boris Johnson, when he said he wanted to “fix, not nix” the deal which was previously agreed on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

The prime minister was speaking as the government announced plans to bring in a new law ripping up the protocol if Brussels refuses to re-negotiate the arrangement.

But at a Westminster lunch, de Almeida said: “It’s not very reassuring if you go into a negotiation where you are presented with two options – either renegotiation or unilateral action to override the treaty.

“This is not the best way to fix, this is rather a way maybe to nix.

“So if we want to fix it, which is what we want and I understand this is what the Government wants as well, we need to create a better atmosphere.”

The government - as well as Northern Ireland unionists - are unhappy that the protocol has led to customs checks taking place on goods travelling between Great Britain and the province.

The row has created a political crisis at Stormont, where the DUP have refused to enter a power-sharing government with Sinn Fein unless the protocol is radically redrawn.

Foreign secretary announced on Tuesday that she planned to bring forward legislation within weeks overwriting parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

De Almeida said there was no chance of the EU agreeing to change the “mandate” it has agreed on how the protocol should be implemented.

Instead, he insisted the only solution was for the UK to accept the proposed reforms proposed by Brussels.

“We were told that we should get a new mandate but I can tell you very clearly what the member states are telling us is very simple: You don’t need a mandate and even if you ask for one, you will not get it,” he said.

On suggestions that the EU could launch a trade war if the UK decides on unilateral action, de Almeida said: “There is still potential in the proposals that we’ve made, we would like to focus on that instead of going unilateral.

“Unilateral calls for unilateral. Action calls for reaction.