FG Trade Latin via Getty Images Drivers are being urged to keep up to date with the latest rule changes

UK drivers are set to see a range of driving law changes this November, with motorists urged to stay up to date with the new rules or risk facing a fine for breaking them.

Here’s what’s coming up in November 2022 for UK drivers:

Clean Air Zone

Several cities across the UK have already introduced ‘Low Emission Zones’ and ‘Clean Air Zones’ in a bid to reduce pollution.

Advertisement

London, Brighton and Birmingham have already introduced the areas for drivers, with Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh set to follow suit in the coming years.

However, in November 2022, Bristol will be the next city to introduce a Clean Air Zone.

Launching on November 28, privately-owned cars, both petrol and diesel, will face a daily charge of £9 for driving inside the Clean Air Zone area.

Taxis and LGVs under 3.5 tonnes will also be required to pay the charge.

If you do not pay the charge you may be issued with a Penalty Charge Notice of £120.

E10 petrol rollout

Northern Ireland is set to see ‘greener’ E10 fuel hit its forecourts on November 1.

E10 petrol is made with up to 10% renewable ethanol and as a result, less fossil fuel is needed to make it, helping the government reduce carbon emissions and meet climate change targets.

Around 95% of petrol cars are already compatible with E10 petrol and all cars built since 2011 are compatible.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that diesel vehicles can’t use E10 petrol.

You can check if your vehicle is compatible using the UK Government’s checker here.

MOT warning

Although not strictly a rule change, the AA has issued a warning going into November that it is facing a major backlog.

Drivers with MOTs due between September to December have been urged by the AA to book early as over ten million vehicles are set to require the essential check.