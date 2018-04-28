It’s been a long while since the Eavis family confirmed that Glastonbury wouldn’t be happening in 2018 but, quite frankly, we’re still struggling to deal with the news. A Glastonbury-free festival season is always tough going, but on the bright side, it does give Worthy Farm devotees the chance to try something a little different.

EMPICS Entertainment

So whether you prefer camping out in front of the main stage, or late nights - and early mornings... - at Shangri La, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Glastonbury alternatives, based on the festival’s most-loved areas... If you like... The Pyramid Stage TRNSMT Where and when: Glasgow Green, Friday 29 June - Sunday 1 July. Why? Former Glastonbury headliners Arctic Monkeys will perform their only Scotland date of the year at this Glasgow event. They’ll be joined by Glasto fan favourites Liam Gallagher, Courteeners and Blossoms, too, making TRNSMT the perfect replacement for a day at the Pyramid Stage. British Summer Time Where and when: London’s Hyde Park, Friday 6 - Sunday 14 July. Why? Now in its sixth year, BST routinely pulls in big names worthy of a spot on the Pyramid Stage, and this year’s headliners include The Cure, Bruno Mars and Pink Floyd’s Roger Walters.

EMPICS Entertainment Major Lazer

If you like... Silver Hayes We Are Fstvl Where and when: Upminster, Essex, Friday 25 - Sunday 27 May. Why? With Andy C, Carl Cox, Pendulum and Seth Troxler all DJing, you’ll soon stop yearning for Worthy Farm’s dance area. Even though the festival is just outside London, there are a variety of camping options on offer too. Creamfields Where and when: Daresbury, Cheshire, Thursday 23 - Sunday 27 August. Why? Taking place across the bank holiday weekend, Creamfields has become synonymous with serious partying and though the weather doesn’t always hold out, that’s rarely a problem for attendees. This year’s headliners include Carl Cox, Major Lazer and Tiesto. If you like... The Green Fields Body&Soul Festival Where and when: Ballinlough Castle, Ireland, Friday 22 - Sunday 24 June. Why? Taking place on Solstice weekend, Body&Soul is perfect for festival-goers who are dealing with particularly bad Glaso withdrawals. As the name suggests, this festival is all about physical and mental wellbeing, and festival-goers can book in to see masseuses, therapists and sound healers, before relaxing in the wood fired hot tubs and seaweed baths. Wilderness Where and when: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, Thursday 2 - 5 August. Why? Wilderness’s picturesque woodland setting will have you feeling more chilled out in a matter of minutes but if that isn’t enough, it also offers Green Fields -style meditation spaces, yoga classes and political talks. If you like... Shangri-La Boomtown Where and when: Winchester, Hampshire, Thursday 9 - Sunday 12 August. Why? With their unique themes and motifs, Boomtown’s “districts” have the same maze-like feel as Shangri-La’s venues and the surrounding areas, with art installations and jaw-dropping stages seemingly around every corner. In the 10 years the festival has been running, the calibre of acts booked has increased and 2018′s attendees can look forward to sets from Gorillaz, Die Antwoord and Limp Bizkit.

EMPICS Entertainment Boomtown's The Palace stage

If you like... The Theatre And Circus Fields Edinburgh Fringe Festival Where and when: Edinburgh, Friday 3 - Monday 27 August. Why? Strictly speaking, this isn’t a traditional “festival”, but it is the UK’s largest arts event. Fringe is best known for comedy, numerous circus performers, cabaret acts and dancers. Latitude Where and when: Henham Park, Suffolk, Friday 13 - Sunday 15 July. Why? Latitude is riding on a high after being crowned Best Major Festival at last year’s UK Festival Awards and in the 12 years since it began, Latitude’s arts offering has got bigger and bigger. This year, their Suffolk fields will welcome dancers from Sadler’s Wells and performances from the Recirquel Contemporary Circus. If you like... The Other Stage All Points East Where and when: Victoria Park, London, Friday 25 - Sunday 27 May. Why? All-new event All Points East (or APE, if you like an abbreviation) boasts one of the summer’s best line-ups, with LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Björk headlining. LCD’s James Murphy is also bringing his Despacio project along and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lorde, Father John Misty and Friendly Fires will also perform. APE will be the only festival taking place in East London’s Victoria Park this summer. The Great Escape Where and when: Brighton, Glasgow Green, Thursday 17 - Sunday 19 May. Why? A day or two at the country’s best new music festival is the perfect way to combat those no Glastonbury blues. Plenty of the bands who would have performed on the Other Stage - or in the John Peel and BBC Introducing tents - have sets planned, including Alma, Ms Banks and Pretty Vicious.

PA Archive/PA Images Karen O