This week is sweltering, with temperatures across many parts of the UK reaching more than 30C. So, is it too hot to work?

Unfortunately there’s no law for maximum indoor working temperature, according to the government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“In offices or similar environments, the temperature in workplaces must be reasonable,” it says. “There’s no law for maximum working temperature, or when it’s too hot to work. Employers must stick to health and safety at work law, including: keeping the temperature at a comfortable level, sometimes known as thermal comfort, and providing clean and fresh air.”

It’s impossible to enforce a maximum temperature law as some working environments - such as glass manufacturing - will always have particularly hot areas, according to HSE. If you work in such industries, or work outside, creating suitable working conditions is at your employer’s discretion.

But it could still be worth logging a complaint if your workplace resembles the inside of an oven.