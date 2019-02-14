The UK Is Hotter Than California, In This Week's Most Surprising News

Weather in the UK is set to be hotter than California this weekend in an unexpected turn of events for February.

Britain can look forward to unusually high temperatures and clear skies, while the Golden State is hit by severe storms.

A Met Office spokesperson told HuffPost UK the 14C temperatures seen across the UK on Valentines Day were “unusual”.

“Pretty much across the country we’re seeing nice weather being brought to us by high pressure and southerly winds from the Mediterranean and southern Spain,” he added.

High temperatures are set to stay on Saturday and Sunday, but forecasters warn the sun is likely to be replaced by clouds.

Meanwhile, over on the West Cost of the United States, California is experiencing an ‘atmospheric river’ weather front, which sees a deep plume of moisture stretching across a certain area.