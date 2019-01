NEWS

UK Jews Turn To Germany As Brexit Fears Mount

The German embassy in London has received 3380 requests for repatriation since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Comparatively, only about 20 requests were made annually before Brexit. One such family, the descendants of Auschwitz survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, say that the rising tensions in the country and the prospect of being cut off from freedom of movement around Europe has led to them applying for German citizenship, which was stripped from their families during the Nazi regime.