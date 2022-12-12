It's Snow Joke! 16 Tweets Proving The UK Is Not Coping With This Arctic Blast

Leon Neal via Getty Images A man takes to the air after hitting a ramp while sledging in Alexandra Park on Monday

The UK is definitely not dealing with this latest batch of extreme weather very well.

As the Met Office warns of ice, fog and snow for much of the country, temperatures below freezing and wintry showers, travel has been hugely affected with airports and railways closing.

The M25 was briefly shut but has since reopened, while the National Grid is starting to warm up coal plants just in case electricity supplies are disrupted by the weather.

Sunday night was the coldest of the year for some parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to -9°C in Northern Ireland – the lowest temperature recorded in almost two years.

And, much like when the dreaded heatwave hit the southeast of England less than six months ago, people are having all sorts of reactions....

My friend is flying out for a few days in the sun with hubby but is stuck on the M25 - which has not been gritted.

Did National Highways not read the weather reports?

In addition no one seems to know if @STN_Airport is open or closed.

A bit of snow and this country truly melts 😬 pic.twitter.com/Q0GbKT077E — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) December 12, 2022

40°c heat in summer and a bit of snow in the winter proving once again that the UK is able to deal with the square root of fuck all at any given time #uksnow — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) December 11, 2022

London + Snow dont really go together 👀🥶 — JinJin Official (@jinjinofficial) December 12, 2022

Snowaggedon in a shut London panicking it’s Winter again this year, I hear.



I’m in Liverpool where Northerners put on their big coats and life carries on as normal in the snow and ice.



It’s grim down South. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) December 12, 2022

There’s the general chaos that comes with the snow...

Brrr. It was so cold walking thru London today my ice-laden eyelashes started snapping off like the teeth of an old comb. Am I just being a weedy Aussie? No, because here comes the snow. #coldsnap pic.twitter.com/eevsfz8EBL — Kathy Lette (@KathyLette) December 11, 2022

Some people just don’t want to be on, in or near the snow...

I love the snow from inside my house, I don't want to walk in, go to work in it, or be anywhere near it but it's lovely to look at x — HabKat (@Habibakatsha) December 12, 2022

Just to check, we’re all only talking about snow for the foreseeable, yes? — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 12, 2022

Others are delighted and have taken to impractically skiing down London hills. Because why not?

Not every evening you can do this on a hill in #London.

Thanks #londonsnow. pic.twitter.com/Ad06MbV7EW — Hugh Carter (@Hugh_Carter_) December 11, 2022

I just saw snow fall for the actual first time this is the best day — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) December 11, 2022

London has no business being this good in the snow #uksnow pic.twitter.com/5atIAdOZ5a — Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) December 11, 2022

And then there’s the promise of a “snow day” at school...

Kids these days don’t know the magic of listening to local radio to find out if your school was closed because of snow — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 11, 2022

Just told my daughter her school is closed and she said “God is on my side, i’m definitely going to church again next week.” pic.twitter.com/Nt5uJ1Ndan — Carina “Ri” White🇯🇲 (@_CarinaWh) December 12, 2022