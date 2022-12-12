It's Snow Joke! 16 Tweets Proving The UK Is Not Coping With This Arctic Blast

The UK is definitely not dealing with this latest batch of extreme weather very well.
As the Met Office warns of ice, fog and snow for much of the country, temperatures below freezing and wintry showers, travel has been hugely affected with airports and railways closing.
The M25 was briefly shut but has since reopened, while the National Grid is starting to warm up coal plants just in case electricity supplies are disrupted by the weather.
Sunday night was the coldest of the year for some parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to -9°C in Northern Ireland – the lowest temperature recorded in almost two years.
And, much like when the dreaded heatwave hit the southeast of England less than six months ago, people are having all sorts of reactions....