UK Spots 1 Sign Putin Feels 'Significant Embarrassment' Over Ukraine's Moscow Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. via Associated Press

Vladimir Putin “almost certainly” feels Ukraine’s ability to hit Moscow is a “significant embarrassment” to Russia, according to the UK.

The West is currently waiting on the Kremlin to respond to America’s 30-day ceasefire proposal which Ukraine agreed to on Tuesday.

Though Russia invaded Ukraine in a brutal land grab in 2022 – and has persistently bombarded the country in the years since – Putin is pushing for a hardline peace settlement with no concessions.

Kyiv launched its largest set of drone strikes against Russia of the war so far on Monday night, the day before the landmark Ukraine-US talks on ending the conflict.

According to Russian authorities, 337 drones from Ukraine were “intercepted and destroyed” including 91 which flew over the Moscow region.

Fires were reported in the capital, along with the temporary halt in operations at all four Moscow airports and the suspension of the railway connection between Moscow and Domodedovo.

The UK’s ministry of defence (MoD) claimed Ukraine’s ability to reach the heart of Russia will most likely be having a negative impact on the Kremlin.

In its latest update on social media, the department said: “Putin and the Russian senior leadership almost certainly consider Ukraine’s ability to both target and cause disruption within Moscow to be a significant embarrassment.

“It also undermines the Russian leadership’s narrative of the conflict as a localised operation as opposed to a war.”

The MoD said there was one clear sign pointing to Russia’s discomfort over the attacks – a lack of reporting.

The British officials said: “Russian state-controlled media reporting of the strikes has been minimal which likely reflects unease by the Russian leadership regarding any potential adverse reaction from the population.”

