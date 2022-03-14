Here Are The Politicians Who Have Said They Will Take In A Ukrainian Refugee

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Under the government’s new Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme, Brits are being encouraged to welcome people fleeing the war into their homes.

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson would not be able to do so himself due to “specific challenges around security” that come with being the prime minister.

But some other politicians have already decided to put themselves forward for the scheme.

Michael Gove

The levelling up secretary is in charge of the programme and has said he would be willing to take someone in. “Yes. I’m exploring what I can do,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme. “Without going into my personal circumstances there are couple of things I need to sort out.”

Keir Starmer

The Labour leader has said he would help give someone a home. “If necessary [I would], as many people would,” he told The Times. “I think we’re a very welcoming nation.”

Grant Shapps

The transport secretary on Monday said he and his family would be applying to provide refuge for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

We've spent the past few weeks as a family discussing the devastating situation in Ukraine, and so we intend to apply today to join other UK households in offering our home to provide refuge to Ukrainians until it is safe for them to return to their country. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 14, 2022

Matt Hancock

The former health secretary also volunteered a space in his house.

I strongly welcome the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme



I will be signing up and opening my home to support our Ukrainian friends



I urge everyone who is able to help to register and welcome a family in desperate need



We must stand with Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 14, 2022

Sajid Javid

The health secretary, Hancock’s successor, has not ruled out housing someone.

But he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain it could be hard for him to “offer the time” needed by a refugee.

“I’m starting to have a conversation with my wife on that and I think many households – as you say, and I’m pleased you brought this up – are probably thinking about this across the country,” he later told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

Javid said it was “important that anyone that becomes a host” is able to “fulfil the obligations of a host” including being able to “spend time with these families”.