More than 400 schools and colleges around England have received hoax bomb threats, leaving hundreds of schoolchildren forced to evacuate school buildings across the country.

Northumbria Police confirmed that a large number of schools in the region had received an email threatening to detonate a bomb on school grounds if they refused to “hand over cash”.

Fake bomb threats were also received by schools across London, Yorkshire Lincolnshire, Avon and Somerset.

Officers believe that the emails – which they say pose “no viable threat” – originated from the US.

Northumbria Police said in a statement: “We have received reports from a large number of schools in our region that they have received threatening emails.

“Schools have been visited by police to reassure them that the incident is being treated as a hoax and address any concerns.

“We take all incidents of this nature extremely seriously and an investigation into the emails in question are underway.”