Britons are braced for a blanket of snow this week, as a deep chill prompts weather warnings.

A band of rain is due to push east across England on Tuesday evening, bringing widespread snow to the south of the country overnight.

Around 1cm to 3cm of the white stuff is expected to accumulate “quite widely”, the Met Office said, with the possibility of 5cm to 10cm falling on higher ground.

A yellow warning is in place for the south of England, East Midlands and West Midlands from 9pm on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday.

The Met Office warned of possible disruption including delays on roads, stranded vehicles and cancelled rail and air travel.

It said there was a “slight chance” rural communities could be cut off and that power cuts may occur.

Monday evening will see more frequent rain, sleet and snow showers in northwestern parts.