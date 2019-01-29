PA Wire/PA Images Drivers faced heavy flurries of snow on the M6 in Cheshire on Tuesday.

Huge swathes of Britain faced snow on Tuesday as forecasters ramp up warnings over frost and ice disruption. Snow ploughs battled to keep the M6 motorway clear in Cheshire as photographs showed lorries and cars driving through flurries of the white stuff. The Met Office said a weather system from France had “clashed” with cold air over the UK, bringing with it the chance of severe snow disruption.

PA Wire/PA Images Snow ploughs were scrambled to clear carriageways.

But chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, cautioned: "It's not possible at this stage to be certain where exactly will see the worst impacts of any snow. "People need to be prepared for the possibility of disruption and make sure they check the forecast regularly.

Flipboard “Areas of higher ground are most likely to see significant snowfall, so it’s particularly important to take extra care when planning and travelling in those places.”

PA Wire/PA Images A Reliant Robin is covered with snow in Cheshire on Tuesday.

The forecaster added: “There is the risk of further disruptive snow and ice to parts of the country towards the end of the week, most likely south and central UK. “However, there is still some uncertainty about the exact track of this system and therefore where we will see impacts from any potential extreme weather.” Police in Scotland warned drivers to take extra care, meanwhile, after officers found one motorist driving along a busy road with just a small square cut through thick snow on his windscreen.

Police Scotland Say it ain't snow: Police in Scotland have issued a warning after a motorist was spotted driving with just a small square cut out of thick snow on his windscreen.

The driver was pulled over on the A9 in Caithness and given a fixed penalty notice. The force said: “Winter has been biting for most of us this week, which means it is more important than ever that your vehicle is suitably prepared for the roads. “Unfortunately not everyone follows this advice.”

Press Association Highways workers battled to keep the M6 clear.