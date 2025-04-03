The UK Has Put Donald Trump On Notice That It Could Retaliate Over His 10% Tariffs

Donald Trump announced his new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. via Associated Press

The government has put Donald Trump on notice that the UK could slap retaliatory tariffs on American imports as fears increase of a global trade war.

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds announced that he has asked British businesses to tell him what such a move would mean for them.

The month-long consultation is due to end on May 1, after which ministers will decide whether to increase British tariffs on American imports as “a last resort”.

A 417-page list of US products that could be affected has already been drawn up by the government.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he was imposing a 10% tariff on all UK imports to America, which is on top of the 25% levy he has previously announced for cars and steel products.

Reynolds told the Commons: “It remains our belief that the best route to economic stability for working people is a negotiated deal with the US that builds on our shared strengths.

“However, we do reserve the right to take any action we deem necessary if a deal is not secured.”

Keir Starmer had told business leaders earlier in Downing Street that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to the government’s response to the US president’s announcement.

He said: “This government will do everything necessary to defend the UK’s national interest, everything necessary to provide the foundation of security that working people need to get on with their lives.

“That is how we have acted and how we will continue to act: with pragmatism, cool and calm heads focused on the national interest.”

But the Lib Dems said the government’s announcement was “too little, too late”.

Clive Jones, the party’s trade spokesperson, said: “This is work that should have been done as soon as Trump entered office and it appears ministers have been caught on the hop by this announcement.