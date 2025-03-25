Ukraine's Successful Drone Strikes Highlight 1 Major Issue Within Russian Forces, UK Says

Ukrainian serviceman examines a drone at a military training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 13, 2025 via Associated Press

Ukraine’s recent successful drone strikes highlight Russia’s “continuing struggles” when it comes to its own defence, according to the UK.

The update comes as the White House continues to push for a rapid resolution to the war on the belief that Vladimir Putin holds “all the cards”.

Advertisement

While Russia certainly has the upper hand right now, with both Donald Trump’s political support and its hold on five Ukrainian territories, Kyiv is still managing to hit back at Moscow and expose its military weaknesses.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed in its most recent update on X that Ukraine’s Armed Forces have revealed Russia’s struggle with its “defensive posture”.

Ukraine reportedly managed to strike one of Russia’s ammunitions storage areas approximately 600 kilometres from the Ukrainian border earlier this month.

Advertisement

The British officials said the strikes caused “significant damage” to Russia’s aerial missiles.

They added: “The substantial loss will likely disrupt strike operations from the airfield in the short term, forcing Russia to improve its defensive posture and replenish munitions stocks.”

Ukraine’s airstrike means Russian personnel have most likely scattered around the nearby fields.

“Russian aircraft have also highly likely been dispersed to surrounding airfields, as has become the standard practice in response to Ukrainian deep strike operations,” the MoD said.

This was reportedly one of Kyiv’s “most successful” targeting of a munitions base so far this year.

They said: “This strike is Ukraine’s most successful targeting of a Russian munitions depot in 2025 so far and continues the pattern of regular Ukrainian [Uncrewed Aerial System] strikes deep into Russian territory.

Advertisement

“It also highlights the continuing struggles that stretched Russian air defence face in protecting its strategic military locations.”

The update comes after the US held separate talks with both Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia about a temporary ceasefire on long-range strikes and in the Black Sea.

Moscow has so far refused to issue a joint statement summarising their 12 hours of negotiation, blaming “Ukraine’s position”.

Advertisement

The last attempt at a 30-day truce on energy and infrastructure seemed to fall apart within hours of Putin’s phone call with Trump.

Russian bombs continued to hit Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure in the following days, according to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Moscow has denied these accusations, and just levelled similar accusations at Kyiv.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 March 2025.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/c8jTVTqxRO #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/TdyytgjAIT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 25, 2025